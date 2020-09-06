Howard Wayne Harvey
April 2, 1939 - August 29, 2020
Monterey
Howard "BB" Harvey went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
He worked in the automotive business most of his working years. His last job was at Tom's Monterey Auto Repair.
He is survived by his wife Diane, sons Steve Harvey and Brian Harvey, a daughter Cheryl Hayes and a step-daughter Michele Berti, his six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Howard's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Condolences may be written to the family atwww.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com View the online memorial for Howard Wayne Harvey