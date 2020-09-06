1/1
Howard Wayne Harvey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Howard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Howard Wayne Harvey
April 2, 1939 - August 29, 2020
Monterey
Howard "BB" Harvey went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 29, 2020.
He worked in the automotive business most of his working years. His last job was at Tom's Monterey Auto Repair.
He is survived by his wife Diane, sons Steve Harvey and Brian Harvey, a daughter Cheryl Hayes and a step-daughter Michele Berti, his six grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild on the way.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Howard's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


View the online memorial for Howard Wayne Harvey



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 3, 2020
So many wonderful childhood memories of my "Uncle BB". Holidays, riding 3-wheelers on the dunes in Sand City, BBQs, just hanging out. Diane, Steve, Cheryl and Brian, my love, hugs and prayers to you all. Uncle BB, Uncle Billy (Graham) and my Dad (Ted Duncan) are having a cold one together. DeDe Duncan-Valenzuela
DeDe Duncan-Valenzuela
September 3, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved