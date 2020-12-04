1/1
Humberto Arias Ramirez
1932 - 2020
Humberto Arias Ramirez
November 3, 1932 - November 29, 2020
Resident of Campbell
Age 88, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at the family home in Campbell, CA surrounded by his three children. Humberto was born in Anthony, New Mexico on November 3, 1932 and was the youngest of 7 children born to Encarnacion Ramirez and Casimira Arias.
Humberto graduated from Gonzales High School in1953, where he met his future wife Emma. Humberto and Emma married in 1957 in Reno, NV after Humberto returned from his service in the US Navy; the couple originally settled in Pacific Grove, CA where Humberto worked at the Post Office, and the couple had 3 children.
In 1975 they moved to Campbell, CA in search of better weather and opportunities for their children. Humberto was always active playing softball until he was 84, only stopping after injuring his back. Most weekends you could find Humberto taking care of his yard, "fixing" things in his home, and watching the Giants or the 49ers. Upon retiring, Humberto and Emma took great pleasure caring for their precious grandson, Vincent Michael.
Humberto is preceded in death by his parents Encarnacion and Casimira Ramirez, his siblings Pauline Ramirez, Phillip Ramirez (Esther), Alvino Ramirez (Petra), Robert Ramirez, Hilberto Ramirez and his nephews Joseph Ramirez, Richard Ramirez, and Phillip Ramirez.
Humberto leaves behind his three children Stephen Anthony, Vincent Thomas (Anita), and Lisa Ann as well as his beloved grandson Vincent Michael, countless nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Private graveside service will be held on Wed. 12/9/2020 at 12:15 pm. For attending the service please email Lisa at lisa.a.ramirez@gmail.com.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Dec. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
4082962977
