Ikue BurneyApril 4, 1927 - October 23, 2020MontereyIkue Burney, 93, passed away peacefully in Monterey.She was born in Yokohama, Japan to Kisanju and Natsu Takayanagi. She graduated from the prestigious Kenritsu Daiichi Kojo. During World War II, her parents sent her to live on her uncle's estate in Gunma Prefecture.After the war, she worked as a clerk-typist at Camp Zama, a nearby Army Base. When she injured her leg at work, she met SFC Robert (Bob) Burney, a kind soldier who became responsible for transporting her to medical appointments. Soon, they fell in love and married in 1953. Shortly after, they moved to the United States, where they started a family. In 1962, Bob got transferred back to Camp Zama, and she happily returned to her hometown with her new family. There, she studied the art of flower arranging and earned a teaching certificate from the Sogetsu School of Ikebana.After Bob retired from the US Army, the family eventually settled in San Francisco in 1968. Ikue had a successful career in Finance and Accounting for the Army Air Force Exchange Service. After retiring, she enjoyed playing Mah Jongg, practicing tea ceremony and ikebana, and spending time with the many friends she made in Japan Town. She was a member of the JCCCNC, Kanagawa Kenjinkai, Kimochi - Inc, and Sogestu San Francisco Branch.She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Burney in 1991, and brother, Kikuma Takayanagi.She is survived by two sons, Robert Jr. (Kumiko) and William, a daughter, Deborah (Peter), and grandchildren, Kei Burney, Matthew (Lauren) Snider, and Nicole Snider.She was laid to rest on November 27, 2020, with her beloved husband at the San Francisco National Cemetery.