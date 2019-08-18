|
J. Breck Tostevin
October 1, 1937 ~ August 6, 2019
Carmel
J. Breck Tostevin died peacefully last week in the company of his family. He is survived by Nancy P. Tostevin, his wife of nearly 60 years – and their three children: Breck Clayton Tostevin (fiancée Carolyn Ramamurti, son Keegan), Nicole Harte Tostevin (husband Terry Schwartz, daughter Aria Rose, son Gabriel) and Gilbert Brendan Tostevin (wife Gilliane Monnier, daughter Geneviève, son Olivier). Breck Tostevin was born in Chico, California to John Oliver Tostevin and Isabel Breck Tostevin. Breck grew up in Monterey and graduated from Monterey High School in 1955. He met Nancy Patton at Stanford University, from which they both graduated. Breck was in the Navy ROTC and later served in the U.S. Navy in San Diego on North Island, as Classified documents officer at the Nuclear Weapons Training Center.
Breck and Nancy were married on December 27, 1959 in San Bernardino, California, in Nancy's home church. After completing his service in the Navy, Breck and Nancy moved to San Francisco and then San Rafael where he completed his course work in Accounting at Golden Gate University to become a Certified Public Accountant and the experience requirement in auditing.
Breck and Nancy returned to Monterey in 1965 with their two young children, where Breck joined his father, Jack, in the accountancy firm, Tostevin Associates on Cass Street, which later became Tostevin Accountancy Corporation on Pacific Street. In his 50 years of practice, Breck worked with many generations of businesses and families of the Monterey Peninsula. Breck was noted for his honesty, integrity, care, and devotion in all of his work for individuals, businesses and charitable causes. Every human being he ever met was interesting and worthy of kindness and respect. He was truly a people person, with an infectious sense of humor, who enjoyed working with people of the local community. When Breck Tostevin was not working - he was usually with Nancy and other family members enjoying road trips, time at the family White Rock cabin, and family backpacking trips in the Sierras and Ventana Wilderness, and travel to foreign lands. In later years, he visited every continent except Antarctica.
He cared deeply about preserving the natural environment of our area and the well-being of the local community. He served on the Board and was awarded a Life Membership for his service to the Salvation Army and was a member of Rotary, the Pacheco Club, and the Old Capital Club up to the time of his death. He had a phenomenal memory for numbers and detail.
He was a long time member of each of these organizations, and their members and projects meant a great deal to him. He believed deeply in philanthropy, and was an early trustee of the Community Foundation for Monterey County. He served two full terms in that position at separate times in the organization's growth and development, to which he contributed.
He was also a long time board member of the Carmel Foundation. He was very proud of his membership in the Monterey High School Class of 1955 and participated as a member of their reunion committee almost every year as treasurer.
He also served as a volunteer treasurer for multiple candidates for public office, from local school boards, to regional boards, to the state and federal level.
Breck was very much a member of the Monterey community, and it, his friends and clients, meant the world to him. He never wanted to live anywhere else.
Friends and colleagues are invited by his family to a Celebration of his Life to be held at Community church of the Monterey Peninsula on October 12, 2019 at 3-6 pm. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Salvation Army, Monterey Peninsula Corps. or to Community Foundation for Monterey County would be welcomed.
Published in The Monterey Herald from Aug. 18 to Aug. 20, 2019