Jabus Benjamin "JR" Horne
September 4, 1963 - April 2, 2019
Seaside, CA
Jabus "JR" Horne passed away April 2, 2019 following illness. JR was born in Mississippi and has resided in Seaside since age of one. He was a longtime employee at Naval Post Graduate School.
JR is survived by his father, Jabus "JB" Horne; a daughter, Jasmina Horne of Marina; siblings, Tommy, Rodney, Jackie and Alethea Horne. His mother Luella Horne passed away in October 2018, and a brother Steve Horne predeceased them.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 12th from 4:00 till 8:00pm, with the funeral being Saturday, 11:00am, November 13th; both at Greater Victory Temple, 1620 Broadway Ave, Seaside. Burial will follow at Mission Memorial Park.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
