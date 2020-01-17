|
Jack Baskin
9/20/1919 – 1/12/2020
Santa Cruz and Carmel, CA
Jack Baskin, noted engineer, builder, and philanthropist, died at his home in Carmel on Jan. 12, 2020, at the age of 100. Jack will be remembered for his gregarious nature and wry sense of humor. He always had a quip for every occasion, never taking life too seriously. But he did make some serious contributions to the world. Jack left a legacy in Santa Cruz and Monterey Counties that will endure for years to come. He and his family have been advocates and supporters of higher education for many decades, especially for women and underrepresented students. The impact of the Baskin family's generosity is profound and inspirational in its breadth and reach across academic disciplines. Jack saw the power of education to advance the cause of social and economic mobility for students from all walks of life.
Jack was an instrumental figure in the Santa Cruz community for over 50 years, making substantial contributions to UC Santa Cruz, Cabrillo College and to the Community Foundation of Santa Cruz. Some of the institutions for which Jack is largely responsible include the Jack Baskin School of Engineering and the Elena Baskin Visual Arts Center at U.C. Santa Cruz, the Live Oak Senior Center, originally funded by Jack and Elena Baskin, in 1974.
In 2006, Jack was inducted into the Silicon Valley Engineering Hall of Fame in recognition of his role in establishing the Baskin School of Engineering. He received the inaugural Fiat Lux Award from UC Santa Cruz in 2005 in honor of his service to the campus.
Jack was a true self-made man. His parents were Jewish immigrants; Jack was one of two children, growing up in Monsey, in upstate New York. His father owned a watch repair business. As a teenager, Jack worked summers at the Singers Hotel in Spring Valley, NY.
In 1936, at his father's insistence, Jack enrolled at the University of Colorado at Boulder, in engineering. After two years, he transferred to NYU, and completed his degree in 1940 in aeronautical engineering.
During WWII, Jack worked in the military aircraft industry. He married Virginia Goldman in 1943.
Jack moved to Los Angeles in 1945, because he saw a huge opportunity in the housing market of the postwar boom. He started building homes there. Jack was very successful, and gradually migrated into building larger housing developments, often in cooperation with labor unions and nonprofit organizations. Jack was known for building quality housing, on schedule, and within budget.
Jack was also an accomplished sailor and made a six-month voyage to Tahiti in 1965 with a crew of four on his 43-foot Kettenburg sloop.
In 1965, Jack and Virginia divorced. In 1967, he married Elena Baran of Palo Alto. They moved to Santa Cruz in 1970.
Most importantly, Jack was a generous family man. He took care of everyone in his family. He took the grandchildren on river rafting and horseback riding trips, trips to Hawaii, Camp Baskin weeks at his house in Santa Cruz. He paid for his mother-in-law's brother and sister and their spouses to travel from Germany to Santa Cruz almost every year for many years. Jack gave a laundromat concession at one of his housing developments to a long-time employee who had retired and hit hard times. Jack was named "Man of the Year" by the SC County Chamber in 1986.
In 1997, after the death of his wife Elena, he met and married Peggy Downes of Carmel. In 2008, he and Peggy established the Peggy and Jack Baskin Foundation to provide financial support for gender equality and increased access to education for marginalized communities in Santa Cruz and Monterey counties.As Jack moved toward retirement, he enthusiastically supported Peggy's teaching and writing. Jack and Peggy focused their energies on improving people's lives on both sides of Monterey Bay. They gave generously to many organizations and educational institutions, most notably York School, Monterey Peninsula College, Cabrillo College, and UC Santa Cruz.
Jack is preceded in death by his older sister Dorothy, his niece Rosanne, his first wife Virginia, second wife Elena, and his parents Anna and Isador. He is survived by his loving wife Peggy Downes Baskin, daughters Marianne Mejia (Freddie), Elaine Baskin (Ken Krechmer), stepson Nicholas Baran (Esther), stepson Scott Dewar (Kathy), stepdaughter Cammy Torgenrud (Tim), grandchildren David, Gordon, Diana, Elun, Nicole, Paul, Whitney, and Zack, and 13 great-grandchildren. We thank Heartland Hospice and his warm and devoted caregivers for making the end of his life so rich.
A memorial celebration for Jack Baskin will be held at Cabrillo College, Samper Recital Hall, at 3pm on February 22, 2020. The service will be followed by a reception at the Sesnon House. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a cause that matters to you.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 17, 2020