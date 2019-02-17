Jack Van Bebber

October 29, 1947-January 23, 2019

Maui, HI

Jack Van Bebber, who was a beloved member of the Monterey Peninsula artist community, he died in Maui HI, where he lived with his fiancée Tracy Kellogg Brown.

Jack was born in Tracy, CA to Earle and Mildred Van Bebber.

He was named after his Uncle Jack Francis, who was a gold medal wrestling champion in 1932. His father moved to California from Oklahoma, where he met Jack's mother Mildred. After high school Jack attended Delta College in Stockton avidly studying art while working at Seymour's Jewelry Store, after which he moved on to California College of Arts and Crafts in Berkeley CA.

In 1970 he moved to Pacific Grove CA and opened a jewelry store, Van Bebber and Son, on Cannery Row. He showed paintings, sculpture and his unique and intricate jewelery, which he was most famous for. During this period he was also represented in several Carmel galleries.

It would be safe to say that he had a reputation as a wild man, who was also extremely bright, funny and sensitive. Jack was excitably creative toward whatever his focus was captured by at any given moment. Those who really knew and loved him will undoubtedly experience a vacuum in his absence.

He is survived by his older brother Richard Van Bebber, his nephew Dan Van Bebber, and his fiancée, Tracy Kellogg Brown. We love you Jack!

To do the useful thing,

To say the courageous thing,

To contemplate the beautiful thing;

That is enough for one man's life.

T.S. Elliott

