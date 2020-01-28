Monterey Herald Obituaries
Jackie Castro Hinkle
Seaside, CA
Jackie Castro Hinkle, age 85, passed away on January 22, 2020. She is survived by her children: Mario (Lenore) - Texas, Catherine (Ulysses) - Seaside, David (Mabel) - Louisiana, 15 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Jackie spent most of her life on the Monterey Peninsula and taught at MPUSD for 31 years. After retirement, she was an active volunteer at Marshall Elementary and Colton Middle for 15 years.
Jackie was best known for her sweet and positive demeanor and her beautiful smile. She was also known for her beautiful cross stitch artwork and her love of poetry. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Mission Mortuary Chapel in Monterey, CA. The burial will follow at 12:15 P.M. at the Mission Mortuary & Memorial Park in Seaside, CA.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
