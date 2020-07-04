Jake Clayton Thomas
October 6, 1934 - June 24, 2020
Prunedale
Jake Clayton Thomas, 86, passed away peacefully on June 24th at his beloved family ranch in Prunedale, CA. He is preceded in death by his wife of 50 years. Dorothy Mae Wagner Thomas, who passed in 2006.
Jake is survived by his 3 children, James C. Thomas, Raymond Scott Thomas, Meloney L. Thomas and (11) loving grandchildren,
Jake was born in Tennessee on October 6 1934 to David Thomas and Elvie Moore Thomas. One of 8 children, they resided in Tennessee until 1944 and then moved to Akron, OH where Jake spent the rest of his youth helping maintain the family farm. At the age of 18, Jake enlisted in the U.S. Army to serve his County in the Korean War, following the Korean War he was stationed in Germany. The last part of his service he was stationed in Ford Ord in Monterey, where he met his wife Dorothy Mae Wagner.
Jake was a devoted Family man. He loved his wife and children and worked hard to afford them the comforts in life he didn't have growing up. He was a true leader in his community and an example of a hard-working honest man. He taught his children the value of a hard day's work, the honor in honesty, the bounty of kindness, unconditional love and building lifelong friendships. He embodied those virtues every day of his life.
His grandchildren were his world - he loved his time with every single one of those babies. He was the grandfather that would sit on the floor and play blocks or read stories to the littles, he would go on hikes and build bonfires to roast s'mores. He truly enjoyed his family and built a life, big enough to care for each of them.
Jake was also a man many people called their friend, he had such a bright spirit and love of good humans. If you were his friend, Jake was a man you could count on in a time of need.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, July 2, 2020, at California Central Coast Veteran's Cemetery in Seaside, CA. Immediate family only due to current restrictions. The family invites extended family and friends to celebrate his life and honor his memory, as follows:
The Thomas Ranch
2776 El Camino Real N. Prunedale, CA 93907
From 6 PM-8 PM
Please RSVP to 831-238-5331
