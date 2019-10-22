Home

James B. Rudisill

James B. Rudisill Obituary
James B. Rudisill
May 15, 1931 - Oct. 14, 2019
Seaside
James B. Rudisill, born May 15, 1931 to John & Marie Rudisill in Philadelphia, PA went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2019. He is survived by the love of his life, Loretta. His brothers John (Georgia) and Anthony (Marianne), sons Kenneth (Janice) and David (Sabrina), grandchildren Joshua, Vicky, Jennah, James, and Stephanie, as well as 9 great grandchildren and his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Richard (Robin) and brother William. James served in the Army for 8 years and was a Master Carpenter Foreman working on many projects on the Monterey Peninsula for 30 years. He enjoyed spending time with loved ones, taking long walks, BBQing, traveling, listening to country music, spoiling his wife and family, and eating endless amounts of dark chocolate. Graveside services will be held at Mission Memorial in Seaside on Wednesday October 23rd at 10am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Veterans Memorial Fund.


View the online memorial for James B. Rudisill
Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 22, 2019
