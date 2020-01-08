|
James Brian Reid
May 3, 1957 - January 4, 2020
Salinas
James Brian Reid, "Brian", 62, of Salinas, CA, passed away January 4, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born to Samuel and Shirley Reid on May 3, 1957 in Killeen, Texas. Brian, along with his mother, father, sister, Gale, oldest brother, Bruce and brother, Gary, moved from Killeen to Pacific Grove, CA when he was in elementary school. Brian then continued all the way through Pacific Grove High School, Class of 1975. In 1977, at the age of 20, he married Tammy Louise Norman of Pacific Grove.
In 1983, Brian created California Stucco and went on to be a successful plastering contractor of the Monterey Peninsula. He was known for his love and dedication to his children, his family and his hard work ethic. He enjoyed trips to the lake, golfing with his children and spending time with his beloved grandsons.
Brian is forever remembered by his sons, Colby and Brandon, his daughter, Lindsay and his grandsons, Austin and Nathan Reid. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Shirley Reid; his brothers, Bruce and Gary Reid; his sister, Gale De Lueew; his former wife, Tammy Reid and his mother-in-law, Marilyn Norman.
Funeral services will be held this Friday, January 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Santa Rosalia Chapel at San Carlos Cemetery in Monterey. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 426 – 17th St., Ste. 300, Oakland, CA, 94612. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Brian's guest book and leave messages for his family.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 8, 2020