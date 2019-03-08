James Diaz

January 12, 1944 - February 22, 2019

Seaside, Ca

In Loving memory of James Gilbert Diaz.

He was set Free on February 22nd 2019. James was born in Santa Barbara, Ca. He lived his life on the Monterey Peninsula.

He is survived by his son James Gilbert Diaz the ll, also by his two grandchildren and one great grand child. He was the eldest of his siblings, Raymond Diaz, Rose Diaz-Bare, Daniel Diaz (deceased) Dorothy Caffall, Darlene Wise and Lila Diaz. James was a member of the Local Union #297 for 35 years until he retired. He was a proud member of the American Legion #591 for 25 years. There will be a viewing on Friday March 8th from 9am - 11am. The memorial service will be held at 12 pm and is private for family members and close friends only at Mission Memorial Park. 1915 Ord Grove Ave. A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion #591 on Saturday March 9th from 12 - 4 pm.





View the online memorial for James Diaz Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary