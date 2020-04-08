|
|
James Didion
December 20, 1939 - April 2, 2020
Carmel
James Jerrett Didion (Jim) passed away April 2, 2020 at age 80. Jim lived on the Monterey Peninsula for the last 40 years. He was born December 20, 1939 in Sacramento, California and attended Sacramento public schools graduating from El Camino High School. He enrolled at American River Junior College and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force Reserve. He went on to attend the University of California at Berkeley graduating in 1961. He majored in political science and was a proud brother of Phi Gamma Delta. Just after graduation he began a whirlwind five week courtship of Gloria Geisler who then became his wife of 58 years.
Moving to Oakland, CA he began his real estate career at Coldwell Banker Commercial. After a six year stint at the Sacramento office he was promoted to regional manager and moved his family to Houston, Texas. Following 10 years in Houston he went on to become President of the company moving back to Los Angeles, CA. Until mid 1999 he was CEO of CB Richard Ellis, as well as Chairman, and led the firm's growth from $400 million in annual revenues in 1986 to more than $1 billion in 1999. Jim was widely recognized as a pioneer in building a global, fully integrated, professional services business and has been credited with bringing CB to its position as the largest commercial real estate company in the world.
Just as important to Jim were his community efforts. He served on the boards of several organizations; chairing the board of trustees at Santa Catalina School, consulting on real estate issues to the Chancellor of the University of California at Berkeley, serving on the advisory board of the Fisher Center at the Haas Business School, serving as a trustee of Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula, and proudly served as National Real Estate Consultant to the U.S. Olympic Committee. He has been the recipient of several community awards including the Humanitarian Award given in 1993 by the National Conference of Christians and Jews and the Spirit of Life Award given in 1998 by the City of Hope Research Institute.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife Gloria, his sister Joan Didion Dunne, his children, Kelley Didion Peters, Steven James Didion, Lori Didion Hunt, and his grandchildren Ryan James Matthews, Alexander Steven Didion, Kathryn Jane Didion, and Shannon Alice Traikoff and predeceased by his parents Eduene Jerrett and Frank Reese Didion and grandson Sean Michael Matthews. His memorial service will be held at a future date when many can gather. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula Foundation: 23625 Holman Highway, Monterey, CA 93940.
View the online memorial for James Didion
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 8, 2020