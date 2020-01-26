|
James Edward Goldstein
July 26, 1949 ~ November 4, 2019
Edmond, Oklahoma
James is survived by his devoted wife Stacy, his loving daughter and son-in-law Jamie Bennett (Lee), his sister and brother-in-law Ila Irizarry (Oscar), brothers Ronald Hensley (Pam) and Richard Goldstein.
Jamie was the highlight of his being; both developed a rare bond, ever there for the other.
James graduated Monterey High ('69), followed by several demanding vocations; Carmel music store ('73), logistics for Firestone ('77), successful software business (mid '80s).
James relished singing and playing his guitar; this was a lifelong endeavor and James became amazingly accomplished. James also loved sailing; James, Jamie, and her mom, Pat traveled the world unaided in a 37-foot sailboat.
James earned his BS degree (1991) and his Juris Doctor (1995). First in his class, James won the West Publishing Company Outstanding Academic Achievement Award (1995), passed the California State Bar (1995), earned his Certified Specialization in Family Law (2003), and finally, as the Chief Child Support Attorney with the County of Fresno, James concluded a successful legal career (2013).
James was a rock-hound; after many rock hunting excursions he expertly cut, polished, and crafted settings for his finds. His rock jewelry is fine art to behold.
James and his bull mastiff, Uther, will have their ashes dispersed in the desert he loved.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 26, 2020