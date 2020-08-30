1/1
James Faulkner Wiltshire
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Faulkner Wiltshire
February 29, 1932 - August 20, 2020
Resident of Orinda, CA
Jim, known globally as "Mr. Transportation," suffered a hemorrhagic stroke, from which he could not recover. He was born and raised in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from the US Merchant Marine Academy at King's Point in 1954. He retired as a Commander from the US Naval Reserve after serving for 28 years.
A stellar international transportation career took Jim overseas with his new wife to the Philippines, Japan and The Netherlands with intermittent sales and marketing positions in New York, New Jersey and finally San Francisco. He lived in Orinda since 1988.
While serving in the Navy, Jim met Elizabeth Ainsworth of Berkeley and they married July 14, 1956. Liz predeceased him in 2005. The Wiltshire daughters, Virginia and Kate, spent most of their younger years in the Far East and Europe before settling in Walnut Creek and then Orinda.
An avid sportsman, Jim's passions were sailing and rugby. He was an encyclopedia of national and collegiate players in all sports, spanning decades.
Jim is survived by daughters Virginia St. Jean (Ron) of Orinda, Catherine (Kate) Bridges (Monroe) of Fremont, grandchildren Caldwell (Cal) and Elizabeth (Beth) Bridges of Fremont and Kathy Enzerink, his companion and partner.
Jim supported The Steinbeck House in Salinas, the SS Jeremiah O'Brien and Seniors Around Town in Orinda.
Gatherings to honor and celebrate Jim Wiltshire are tentatively planned for Spring 2021.


View the online memorial for James Faulkner Wiltshire





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved