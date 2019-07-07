James "Jim" Heilig

October 9, 1935 ~ June 21, 2019

Carmel by-the-Sea

James "Jim" Heilig, a retired packaging executive, died Friday, June 21st, at his home in Carmel by-the-Sea after a short battle with lung cancer.

Jim was born October 9th, 1935, in Portland Oregon. He received his bachelor's degree from Oregon State University and started his career in the packaging industry as a "toilet paper salesman" living in Manhattan Beach, CA, where he met his future wife, Susie. Jim and Susie were married and shortly thereafter moved to Minneapolis, MN, where Jim continued his career as a regional sales manager. Jim and Susie had their first two of three children in Minneapolis before moving back to California. Living in Orinda, Jim continued his career in the packaging industry and their third child was born. For the next 18 years, Jim and Susie raised their family and Jim found himself as a Senior Executive for his long-time employer (Crown Zellerback, then James River).

After a long and successful career in California, Jim was hired to run Bonar Plastics out of Toronto, Ontario, Canada and was soon promoted to be the Chief Executive Officer of parent company Low & Bonar out of London, England. Jim's children liked to brag about their self-made Father, starting as a toilet paper salesman in Southern California and completing his career as a London-based CEO of a packaging organization. Jim and his family were able to visit many parts of Europe from his London home-base.

In 1999, Jim retired to Carmel, a lifelong dream achieved. Jim joined The Beach & Tennis Club at Pebble Beach as well as the Corral de Tierra Country Club where he continued his enjoyment of friends and the game of golf. Especially after being widowed in 2003, Jim spent lots of time at both clubs, as well as hosting friends who travelled in to visit and his kids who often came down to be with their Dad. Jim was always so appreciative of his friends new and old – those from High School he was still actively in touch with all the way to new members at the clubs who would quickly join the boys for an after-round cocktail and conversation. Jim was also very lucky to meet and spend time with long-time companion, Jean Sonoda. They built a wonderful social network in the local Carmel area and spent many wonderful times with friends.

Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Susie Heilig, and is survived by a daughter, Jeanne Anne Breen of Boulder, CO; two sons, Jim Heilig of Denver, CO and Patrick Heilig of Charlotte, NC and six grandchildren.

A private family service has been held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of The Paul Mortuary. The family suggests that any memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Central Coast, 2 Upper Ragsdale Drive, Building D, Suite 120, Monterey, CA 93940.





View the online memorial for James "Jim" Heilig Published in The Monterey Herald on July 7, 2019