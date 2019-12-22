|
James Henry Toale
April 17, 1927 – December 15, 2019
Pacific Grove
James H. Toale, born April 17, 1927 in San Fernando, California, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Jim served in the Navy as a Pharmacist's Mate Third Class between April 1945 and November 1946, stationed in Alameda, California. He married Mary Serpa on December 18, 1948 and was with her until her passing in 2011.
Jim is survived by six of his children, Kathleen Glasgow, Sandy Petree, Stephen Toale, Suzanne Lopez, Daniel Toale, and John Toale; twenty-one grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, their son Gary, and his brother Edward.
Funeral Services will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1 Skyline Forest Drive, Monterey, this Saturday, December 28 at 10:00 am. Burial will be Monday, December 30, at 1:00 pm at El Carmelo Cemetery in Pacific Grove.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 22, 2019