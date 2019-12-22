Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Ave
Pacific Grove, CA 93950
(831) 375-4191
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1 Skyline Forest Drive
Monterey, CA
View Map
Burial
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
El Carmelo Cemetery
Pacific Grove, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Toale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Henry Toale


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Henry Toale Obituary
James Henry Toale
April 17, 1927 – December 15, 2019
Pacific Grove
James H. Toale, born April 17, 1927 in San Fernando, California, passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019. Jim served in the Navy as a Pharmacist's Mate Third Class between April 1945 and November 1946, stationed in Alameda, California. He married Mary Serpa on December 18, 1948 and was with her until her passing in 2011.
Jim is survived by six of his children, Kathleen Glasgow, Sandy Petree, Stephen Toale, Suzanne Lopez, Daniel Toale, and John Toale; twenty-one grandchildren and thirty great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary, their son Gary, and his brother Edward.
Funeral Services will take place at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1 Skyline Forest Drive, Monterey, this Saturday, December 28 at 10:00 am. Burial will be Monday, December 30, at 1:00 pm at El Carmelo Cemetery in Pacific Grove.
Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Jim's guest book and leave a message for the family.


View the online memorial for James Henry Toale
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Paul Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -