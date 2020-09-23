James Irvine Armstrong Jr.
Jan. 18, 1935 - Sept. 15, 2020
Salinas
James Irvine Armstrong Jr., born to James Irvine Armstrong and Lois Anderson Armstrong, passed away peacefully on September 15, 2020.
Irvine was the 4th generation of a pioneering Salinas Valley ranching family. He was the senior class president of his Salinas High school class and went on to graduate from Stanford University where he earned a degree in Economics and was a member of the Psi-Chi Fraternity. After graduation, Irv returned to his family roots and ran the Armstrong Cattle Company on the Gonzales Mountain Ranch as had the generations before him. It was at this time that he also married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Carol Curtice Armstrong.
Always a believer in community involvement, Irv served on many committees including being the past president of the Monterey Cattlemen's Association as well as 40 years for the Salinas California Rodeo where he ran the scoreboard and worked the rough livestock arena. Irvine was a multitalented individual that excelled at most any endeavor. He was exceptionally gifted at shooting and was an avid hunter. He is famously quoted as stating "Don't get married during deer season, I won't be there!" His quick wit and fun sense of humor captivated us all with endless storytelling to the delight of his family and friends.
After the mountain ranch was sold, he launched a career with Valley Nitrogen and then later Salinas Valley Radio Telephone which we now know was the beginning of the cell phone evolution. After his retirement he spent his golden years with "the boys" at the Elks where he could always be found playing a competitive pinochle game.
Irvine was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carol Armstrong. He is survived by his three children, Scot (Michelle) Armstrong, Jim (Carolina Valdez) Armstrong, and Lynn (Ken) Mundee, as well as his grandchildren Sam and Katie Armstrong, Micheal and Briteny Armstrong and Tom and Jake Mundee.
A private family gathering will be held in his honor. In the words of his oldest grandson "Heroes get remembered, but legends never die."
Donations can be made in his honor to the American Cancer Society
