James J. Broz, Jr.

April 23, 1928 ~ May 11, 2019

Monterey

James J. Broz, Jr., died on May 11, 2019 in Monterey. Born in San Francisco April 23, 1928, with service in the USMC at end of WWII, he graduated from Universities of Pacific, BA, and San Francisco State, MA, as well as graduate studies at Stanford University.

He lived and worked in San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Texas and abroad (Columbia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Iran) as Associate Professor of English and Linguistics. He retired from the Defense Language Institute, Monterey and there he founded the International Language and Culture Foundation, Inc. in 1987 and served as its first President for many years.

In retirement he continued research and writing on world languages and cultures, reading history and playing golf at Fort Ord, where, in 2017, he won the Senior Club Net Chanmpionship at age 89. He loved the game.

James is survived by his wonderful daughter, Catherine Rose Victoria Broz, kind husband Keith, and two outstanding children, James and Elizabeth, along with his partner in life for many years Colleen Keys Spediacci, brothers Frank Broz, Bob Irwin and many relatives. Edwina, his English wife for 35 years and mother of Catherine, died in 1998.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday June 9, 2019 at Bayonet & Black Horse Golf club, 1 McClure Way, Seaside, CA.The family suggests memorial, IRS tax deductible, donations to the International Language and Culture Foundation., Inc. P. O. Box 701, Monterey, Ca 93942.

