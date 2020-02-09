|
James Joseph Stracuzzi
September 18, 1961 - January 26, 2020
Sand City
James Joseph Stracuzzi was born Sept. 18, 1961 to his parents, Jack & Letty Stracuzzi, in Monterey, CA.
A lifelong resident of Monterey, James Joseph Stracuzzi, 58 years old, passed on January 26, 2020 after a sudden illness. "Jimmy" graduated from Monterey High School in 1979 and from Monterey Peninsula College in 1981 with an AA degree in business. Jimmy and his brother John eventually opened Adventure Comics and Sports on Cannery Row on February 2, 1986. They opened a second store at the Sherwood Shopping Center in Salinas in 1994. The stores were closed in 2007.
They reopened as Intergalactic Imports at Del Monte Shopping Center in Monterey on Nov. 1, 2017. Jimmy was also a dedicated employee of the Pebble Company, starting there in January of 1997 and working there in group sales until his death.
Jimmy was an avid S.F. Giants / S.F. 49'ers & San Jose Sharks fan. He was an excellent cook and made many wonderful family meals during the holidays.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his father Jack Stracuzzi. He is survived by his Mother, Letty Stracuzzi, his sister Eileen (Stracuzzi) Moon, his brother in-law Michael Moon, his brother John David Stracuzzi, his nieces & nephews Alyssa (Moon) & Stanley Chomina, Victoria (Moon) & J.J. Garcia, Michael James Moon, his great nieces Isabella & Liliana Chomina & his great nephew Isaias Garcia, and many cousins.
Services will be held at the Santa Rosalia Chapel within San Carlos Cemetery at 11am on Thur. Feb. 13, 2020. Following the services there will be a celebration at the Hilton Hotel, 1000 Aguajito Rd. Monterey, CA 93940 at 1pm.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 9, 2020