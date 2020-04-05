|
|
James Larkin Fletcher
January 16, 1936 - March 28, 2020
Pacific Grove
James (Jim) Larkin Fletcher, a longtime resident of Pacific Grove, passed away peacefully on March 28, 2020 at Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.
Jim proudly served his country in the late 50's serving in the U.S. Army. He later worked for the county of Monterey as a social worker for nearly 40 years.
Jim is survived by his son Jamie of Los Angeles and three grandchildren.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 5, 2020