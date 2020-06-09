James Lee Eskridge, Sr.Oct. 13, 1940 - May 29, 2020SacramentoJames Lee Eskridge, Sr., of Seaside, known as "Bud", departed this life after a long battle from stroke complications surrounded by his loving family on May 29, 2020. Bud was born on October 13, 1940 to Willis Eskridge and Alean Berryhill in Duck Hill, MS. Shortly after marrying Mary Ruth McNeal, they moved from Illinois to Seaside, CA. Bud loved the Monterey Peninsula weather and over the course of 40 years he met many people that he would call his friends. He loved helping anyone in need and was known for hauling things in his truck. Bud and Mary celebrated 33 years together before her passing in 1995. Bud is survived by his daughter, Diane, four sons, James Jr., Ronald, Michael, Sancho, 10 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral service for Bud, which will be held at Mission Memorial Park, 1915 Ord Grove Ave, Seaside, CA on June 11, 2020, 9:00 – 11:30. A graveside service will be held immediately after.