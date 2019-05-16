Monterey Herald Obituaries
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Wayfarer
Carmel by-the-Sea, CA
James Manuian Obituary
James Manuian
July 19, 1956 - May 2, 2019
Pacific Grove
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Jim Manuian on May 2nd with his wife Ramona at his side.
Jim is survived by his wife Ramona, his children Taylor (Alex) and Kyle, his mother Angela and his beloved Pug "Jake". Also surviving are numerous extended family members, many friends, co-workers, customers, Giants fans, golf enthusiasts and his Goldstar family. Jim is preceded in death by his father Paul Manuian.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 11:00am at Church of the Wayfarer, Carmel by-the-Sea. Burial will follow at the El Carmelo Cemetery in Pacific Grove.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


Published in The Monterey Herald on May 16, 2019
