James Muller
1920 - 2020
James Muller
July 19, 1920 - Oct 17, 2020
Seaside
James Muller, age 100, passed away peacefully at his home with his daughter and granddaughter at his side. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii. James is survived by his daughter Catherine McCoy, grandchildren Shawna Horrigan and Jason (Andrea) McCoy, great grandchildren Tyler Horrigan, Brooke and Miley McCoy. He was preceded in death by his wife Sophie, daughter Terry Ellen Sidener and son's James and John. Please visit MissionMortuary.com for the full obituary.


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Nov. 15, 2020.
