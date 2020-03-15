|
James Poulos
Sept 19, 1952 ~ March 8, 2020
Salinas
James (Jim) Poulos passed away peacefully at home on Sunday March 8, 2020 with Lauren, his wife of thirty eight years, by his side. Jim was born on September 19, 1952 in Sacramento, CA He is survived by his wife Lauren (Porta) Poulos, his daughter Demetra Poulos (Brett), his son Alexander Poulos (Samantha), and lifelong dear friends Bruce Nelson and Jackie Selva. Services will be held at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 616 Alhambra Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95816 as follows: Trisagion - Thursday March 19th at 6:00PM. Funeral Service - Friday March 20th at 11:00AM followed immediately by the Makaria. Following the Makaria, a graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4300 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95819.
Collins Family Funeral Home in Lodi is assisting the family with arrangements. To read more about James' life, please visit www.collinsfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 15, 2020