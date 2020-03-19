|
James R. Valentine
January 11, 1936 ~ March 6, 2020
Carmel
James R. Valentine was born January 11, 1936 in Orange, California to Vernon L. and Josephine E. Valentine. He passed away Friday, March 6, 2020 at age 84. He is survived by his brothers, John Valentine and Dave Valentine, along with their wives and siblings. After graduating from Orange High School, Jim went to USC and graduated in 1959 with a Doctor of Pharmacy Degree. He also attended UC Berkeley and obtained a Master's Degree in Public Health Hospital Administration in 1975.
Jim moved to Carmel in 1960. He served in the California Air National Guard. He was President & CEO of Life Care Retirement Community (Carmel Valley Manor), retiring in 2012. Jim was a member of Rotary and the Carmel Presbyterian Church. He served as Past President of the Monterey, Peninsula Branch; Past V.P. Finance Leadership Monterey Peninsula Board; Past Chairman of the Community Healthcare Corporation Board; Past Vice Chairman of York School Board and was a Fellow - American College of Healthcare Administrators.
Jim's request was that there be no service. His family would like to thank Georgeanne Thurston, a special friend of Jim's, for her care and love along with the members of Carmel Presbyterian Church. He was loved by all and will be greatly missed. To sign Jim's guest book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 19, 2020