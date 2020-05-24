James Ronald Hansen

September 7, 1927 - March 10, 2020

Santa Rosa

James Ronald (Ron) Hansen passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa with his two sons at his side on March 10, 2020.

Ron, a former resident of the Monterey Peninsula, was born on September 7, 1927 in South Gate, California, the younger brother of Harry B. Hansen and Leola Hansen. Ron graduated from Huntington Park High School in 1945, was drafted in 1946 and served in the Occupation Forces in Yokohama, Japan. Thereafter he received his undergraduate degree in Political Science at UCLA and obtained his MBA at Stanford in Business which led to a successful career as a financial manager in investments.

Throughout his life, he had a passion for sports and community work.

Ron will be greatly missed especially for his sense of humor, intelligence, wit, wisdom, and sarcasm. Ron is survived by his wife, Mary Hansen, and two former wives, Cordalayne (Dede) Vandyke and Margaret (Peggy) Hansen as well as his five children: Terrance Hansen, Brant Hansen (Georgia Hansen), Carrie Jorgensen (Hans Jorgensen), Jennifer Cryns (Chris Cryns), Laura Brown (Daniel Brown), and eleven grandchildren: Melodee, Abbey, Michael, Karrin, Thomas, Nerissa, Anna, Noah, Joshua, Kailea, and Hannah.

Ron was predeceased by his older brother, Benjamin Hansen and his daughter, Katie Hansen.

Due to the Pandemic, a celebration of Ron's life is pending.



