James Samuel GruwellSeptember 27, 1937 - August 24, 2020SeasideAfter a lengthy illness, Jim Gruwell has passed away on August 24, 2020. Jim was born in San Francisco to Clinton Gruwell and Lucy Ventimiglia Gruwell. The family moved to Monterey Peninsula, where Jim spent the rest of his life. After attending Pacific Grove High School, Jim joined the US Air Force. In the service he learned sheet metal work, and upon discharge he went to work for Bohn Sheet Metal until starting his own company in 1974, Gruwell's Heating and Sheet Metal. He retired in 2009, and he enjoyed spending free time with his grandchildren at the family cabin at White Rock Club.Jim and his wife of 53 years lost their only son in 2002. He leaves behind his wife Sherry and three daughters, Susan (Jeff) Vordermark, Judy (Steve) Azevedo, and Laura (Steve) Urquidi. Jim also leaves two brothers, Clint and Charles. He has left seven grandchildren, Lacey, AJ, Danika, Adam, Kaley, Seth, and Johnnie, as well as one very cute great-granddaughter, Illya, along with many nieces and nephews.Due to the coronavirus, a memorial service will be held at a later time. Any donations can be sent to Pacific Grove High School Alumni Association, P.O. Box 51396, Pacific Grove, CA 93950.