Jan Bernard Anzini

January 2, 1954- May 13, 2019

Marina, CA

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of our brother, Jan Anzini, after a brief illness. He left us while at Community Hospital as his family kept vigil.

Jan was born at Camp Truscott, Salzburg, Austria to Major Joseph and Lillian Anzini. When his father was transferred to Fort Ord, California, the family moved to Carmel. He attended Junipero Serra School where he served Mass as an altar boy. He graduated from Carmel High School. While attending Monterey Peninsula College, he discovered his life's calling in woodworking and construction. Jan was an exceptional cabinet maker and finish carpenter. Both served him well in the next challenge of his life, that of becoming a general building contractor. He remodeled and built many beautiful custom homes in and around the Monterey Peninsula.

Jan was very creative and had a wide range of interests. He was a talented musician and loved to sing and play guitar and pedal steel guitar. He was an accomplished cook, making delicious meals for family and friends. While he was a motorcycle enthusiast, natural swimmer and made beautiful jewelry, sport fishing was his real passion. While some fishermen are good and some are lucky, Jan was both. It was seldom that he returned from the Bay without at least one salmon or flounder which he gladly shared.

Jan was known as being a very kind and generous person. He went out of his way to help people, taking them to doctors appointments, driving Veterans up to Palo Alto, sharing his home with those who needed a place to stay for a short spell and for doing free home repairs for those in need.

He is preceded in death by his mother and father. While he will be greatly missed by his many friends, a niece, numerous nephews and several grand nephews, his loss is felt most by his immediate family-Joseph, John, and Mary of Carmel.

A mass is planned at the Carmel Mission Basilica on Tuesday, June 4th at 10 AM followed by a reception at Crespi Hall at Carmel Mission. Burial will take place at San Carlos Cemetery, Monterey at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Peace of Mind Dog Rescue in Pacific Grove, California.





View the online memorial for Jan Bernard Anzini Published in The Monterey Herald on May 26, 2019