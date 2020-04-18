|
Janet Langland
August 13, 1950 - April 11, 2020
Carmel Valley
Wife, mother, friend, banker, teacher, volunteer Jan was born in Litchfield, Minnesota in 1950 to Betty and Don Holmgren. She earned a degree in home
economics and teaching credential magna cum laude from St. Olaf College in Northridge, Minnesota. She then moved west to get out of the cold and ended up in Cupertino where she worked her way up to a branch manager for Northern California Savings. In 1986 she was introduced to Rodger via the regional manager who was a friend of Rodger's through their Navy service. They were married in 1987 at St. Andrew's, Saratoga. Jan moved to Monterey and soon became a mother to Todd in 1988. In 1990 they moved to Los Tulares in Carmel Valley where they built a house and Blake was born. She earned her CA teaching credential, substitute taught before the boys were in school for a few years, and then taught second grade at Tularcitos Elementary School for many years. After retiring in 2005, Jan volunteered on the CHOMP Blood Mobile for many years until the operation was shut down. After that she transitioned to volunteer at the Carol Hatton Breast Care Center. During the years the boys were swimming competitively at Carmel High School and UC San Diego, Jan was very involved in team parent activities. Since joining St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church after moving to Carmel Valley, Jan has volunteered as an Altar Guild worker and faithful member.
Jan was preceded in death by her father Donald Holmgren. She is survived by her mother Betty, brothers Larry (Teresa) and David (Lynn), husband Rodger and sons Todd (Neda) and Blake (Mercedes)
We would like to thank Drs. Zach Koontz and John Hausdorff and the staff of Pacific Cancer Care for their professional expertise and loving care, the interventional radiology department staff at CHOMP and Hospice of the Central Coast for their end of life care.
A memorial service at St. Dunstan's will be scheduled when conditions allow. Those wishing to make a remembrance contribution can give to the Haiti Fund at St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, 28005 Robinson Canyon Road, Carmel, CA.
