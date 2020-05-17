Janet Neary BordgesJanuary 6, 1939 - May 3, 2020Placerville, CAJanet was born in New York City, New York to Francis and Evelyn (Wenger) Neary. Janet spent her very young years in NYC and Atlantic Highlands, New Jersey. In 1946, the Neary family moved west to California to be with Janet's father who was assigned to the Naval Air Station in Monterey, California. It was here, in Monterey, where she grew up and attended San Carlos Grammar School and graduated from Monterey High School in 1956.Janet attended Monterey Peninsula College and began a career as a dental assistant in Monterey and Salinas. While working as a dental assistant in Salinas, she met her future husband, Gerald. They celebrated fifty-four years together before his passing in 2013.In 1964, with two young children in tow, the family moved from Salinas to Placerville, California to pursue their dreams. Janet worked various jobs before pursuing a real estate career, where she joined her husband in the family business, Bordges Realty.Janet devoted her life to her family, friends, and Catholic faith community as an active member of Holy Trinity Church. We will remember our mom, grandmother, and great grandmother for her love of family, spirited personality, quick wit, and funny sense of humor.Green Valley Mortuary