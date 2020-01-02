|
|
Janet Rae Fulton
Mar. 30, 1938 ~ Dec. 22, 2019
Royal Oaks
It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that the family of Janet Rae Fulton announces her unexpected passing on December 22, 2019.
Born in Long Beach, CA on March 30, 1938, to parents Robert Clifford Lowery and Elsa Marian Lowery. She grew up with a deep love for animals, attending Wilson High in Long Beach, CA and later UC Davis initially to become a veterinarian. In college, she met the love of her life, Lawrence Fulton, and they were married on September 26, 1959, in Gardner, NV. Together they moved to Prunedale in 1961 and raised two daughters, Susan and Barbara.
Janet enjoyed the little things in being a mother and was an accomplished seamstress, known for sewing elaborate quilts and dresses. In 1986, she completed her dream of finishing college graduating from San Jose State University. With her degree she worked outside the home with the Monterey County Free Libraries for decades, supporting her avid love of reading and education. She was incredibly proud of and loved each of her four grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years Lawrence Fulton, her two daughters Susan Bliznik and Barbara Fulton-Beadle (Chet Beadle), her four grandchildren Garrett Daniels, Sierra Barnett, Kaitlyn Beadle, and Sydney Beadle as well as her sister, Patricia Bowers (Charles Bowers) and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will take place on January 9, 2020, at 1pm at Mehl's Colonial Chapel, 222 E. Lake Ave Watsonville, CA. Graveside services to follow at Pajaro Valley Memorial Park. Per request of family, in lieu of flowers we graciously request a donation in Jan's name to the .
View the online memorial for Janet Rae Fulton
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 2, 2020