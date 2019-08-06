|
|
Janice A. Berry
May 13, 1937 - July 29, 2019
Pacific Grove
Janice Berry age 82 passed away peacefully after a short illness. Janice was born in Alta Iowa, grew up in Hayward CA, but Pacific Grove is where she spent most of her life and living in her PG home for 61 years. She worked at the Red Lion Tavern in Carmel for 25 years. Janice enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with her 4 children, 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. She was an avid A's and Raiders fan.
She is survived by her daughters Joyce Morrison (Kenn) and Janine Lotz (Mark) and sons Richard Berry (Vicky) and Randy Berry (Renee), Grandchildren Stefanie Shields (Alex), Ryan Berry, Connor, Cassidy and Cole Morrison and great-grandson Cal Shields. Proceeding her in death was her husband Ralph and sister Gretchen.
Graveside service will be held on Thursday, August 8 at 12:00 p.m. at El Carmelo Cemetery in Pacific Grove. Please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com to sign Janice's guest book and leave messages for her family.
Theresa Costen
The Paul Mortuary
390 Lighthouse Avenue
Pacific Grove
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 6, 2019