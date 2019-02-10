Janice Marie Farrell

May 26, 1944 ~ January 25, 2019

Pacific Grove

Janice Farrell passed away on January 25, 2019. She was raised in Riverside, California. Janice moved to the Monterey Peninsula in 1990. She worked at Mervyn's for several years, where she made many friends.

Janice continued working in retail at Kohl's in Marina, California, where she made many more dear friends. She loved the ocean, nature, plants and flowers.

Janice was preceded in death by her son from a previous marriage, Brent Swarett, who passed away in 1989 at the age of 24. Her brother-in-law John Kowalewski of Riverside, California, recently passed in 2019.

Janice is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Michael Farrell of Pacific Grove, California; and by her deeply loving sister, Cristy Ann Kowalewski, of Riverside, California. Nephews Paul and Michael, brother-in-law John Kowalewski, all who live in Riverside, California. Her dearly loved Aunt Rosalie Rathlone from Cambria, California and many cousins. Quincy Fingerote, sister-in-law. Paul Fingerote, brother-in-law. Niece Rachel and nephew Elliot, all very much loved. Janice has a half brother, Doug Nagy who lives in Hawaii.

Donations may be made to the of America. There will be a private service and Janice's ashes will be offered to the sea.

