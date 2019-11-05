|
|
Jason Angel
October 10, 1974 - October 21, 2019
Folsom
It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of our son Jason (45). Jason was born and raised on the Monterey Peninsula. He graduated from Robert Louis Stevenson High School and then Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo where he majored in business.
Jason and Kelly had two beautiful children who were the light of his life. Jason worked in sales and was he a salesman...he had the gift of gab (what a talker). Jason loved life; that smile and personality lit up the room. He was thoughtful and caring, never missing a birthday or anniversary. He was up for anything, always planning/researching places to go and see.
Jason had a passion for the finer things in life, the ultimate car guy, reading auto magazines cover to cover, he knew every detail about almost every car but especially exotic sports cars. He and his dad had that in common along with Grateful Dead music. He enjoyed the outdoors; snowboarding, hiking, biking, camping and tennis. He was artistic in his younger years which resurfaced recently when he started painting. He will be missed ever so much.
Jason is survived by his children Delaney and Grant, his parents, Jack and Debbie, brother Jared (Nellie), grandmas, aunts, uncles and cousins. A Celebration of Life (luncheon) will be held at 12PM on November 16 at the Monterey Marriott.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 5, 2019