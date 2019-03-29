Jean Wood Horan

Sept. 6, 1930-March 21, 2019

Davis, CA

Jean Adelaide Wood Horan was born September 6, 1930 to Warren (Dutch) and Miriam Wood in Oakland, CA. She grew up in Alameda, attending Alameda High School and later graduated from U.C. Berkeley in 1952. Jean and her family spent many summers on the Russian River at the family cabin in Summer Home Park, a lifelong passion that she shared with her children. As a Freshman at U.C. Berkeley, Jean met her future husband and love of her life, Laurence P. Horan. Jean and Larry were married in 1953, and enjoyed 59 happy years together.

Jean began her career as a First grade teacher in Alameda, but with

the birth of her second child, Jean became a full time mother and homemaker, a role she loved and at which she excelled. In 1960, Jean and Larry moved to Carmel CA, where they lived for over 45 years. In 1963, they volunteered to move to South America to serve in the Peace Corps. With four children in tow, Jean and Larry moved to Costa Rica, then Colombia, where Larry served as Director of the Peace Corps for Latin America. Their daughter Laura was born in Bogota, Colombia. After two and a half years in South America, they returned to Carmel, where they lived until 2012.

Jean will be remembered for her constant smile, her sparkly blue eyes and her kind and giving spirit. Jean was a true friend to many, both lifelong friends from college and Carmel, and newer friends that she made during her 6 years in Davis. Always positive, with an infectious smile, Jean was a supportive and loving mother, who grew even closer to her children as adults. Jean's down to earth style was unassuming and natural. Never one to linger at the mirror, Jean eschewed hair dye and makeup, except for her signature red lipstick. She channeled her great sense of style into her wardrobe, always classic and classy, with lots of navy blue.

Jean did not like to be the center of attention, instead her priority was to focus her love and support on her family and many friends. In 2012, Jean moved to the University Retirement Community in Davis, where she touched many with her warmth and kindness, and her sense of humor and fun.

Jean is survived by her five children, Kevin Horan, Katie Hammerson (Bill), Maureen Pon, Steve Horan (Candy), Laura Somers (John), and twelve grandchildren, Sarah Eich (Kyle), Molly Pon, Casey, Connor and Christopher Horan, Lauren, Emma and Daniel Hammerson, George and Julia Somers, Joe and Erin Horan, and her great grandchildren, Henry and Ella Eich.

She will be so missed by all of us, but we will all carry her love and many happy memories forever in our hearts.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Yolo Hospice or the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

The Neptune Society, Fairfield, CA





Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 29, 2019