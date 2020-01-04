|
|
Jeffery A. Daughenbaugh
January 22, 1949 - December 7, 2019
Monterey
Jeffery Daughenbaugh passed away in Salinas, with family at his bedside after a long illness. He was the third of six children born to Duffy and Marjorie Daughenbaugh. Much of his boyhood was spent in Mundelein, IL, where he attended Santa Maria del Popolo school and enjoyed many small town adventures with his brothers. In 1965, the family moved to Watsonville, where Jeff graduated from Mora High School. He went on to attend the University of San Diego and from there gained early admission to the University of the Pacific School of Dentistry. While living and attending dental school in San Francisco, he met his wife of over 45 years, Cheryl. After several years practicing general dentistry, Jeff headed to Boston University and obtained his Masters of Science in Dentistry for Endodontics. Upon graduating, Jeff returned to California and opened his own practice in Salinas, which saw him provide treatment for root canals to patients for over 30 years. When he was not hard at work in his office, Jeff enjoyed home improvement projects, fly fishing and traveling. He became a proficient baker and was a connoisseur of good food and wine.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother Jay.
He is survived and remembered by his wife Cheryl, daughter Kristina (Gavin Owen), grandson Duncan, brothers John (Su Mei) & Joseph (Linda), sisters Jane & Jeane (Michael Daley), sister-in-law Joan (Gary Grant), numerous nieces and one nephew.
His life will be celebrated during a Mass at San Carlos Cathedral, 500 Church Street, Monterey, CA. 93940 on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 10:30am.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to either San Carlos Cathedral or the .
View the online memorial for Jeffery A. Daughenbaugh
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 4, 2020