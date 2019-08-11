|
|
Jeffrey Garcia
June 9, 1965 ~ August 5, 2019
Seaside
Jeffrey "Jeffro" Garcia, age 54, passed away on Monday August 5th 2019 in Monterey County. Born in Alaska on June 9th, 1965. He was a resident of Seaside, CA for 47 years. Jeff graduated from Seaside High School in 1983. He went on to become a concrete finisher for Granite Construction. Jeff knew a lot of people in the community and touched a lot of lives with this big heart.
Jeff had a love for fishing and camping. He loved to be outdoors. His greatest love of all was for his family. To Jeff there was nothing better than a good family gathering.
He is survived by his father Taurino Garcia, brothers, Roger and Steve Garcia, sister Sylvia Hall, nephews Derek Hall (Jennifer), Jimmy Hall and Roger Garcia Jr., niece Carrie Jones and many great nieces and nephews. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Martha Maxwell and his brother Donnie.
Jeff's service will be Wednesday August 14th at San Carlos Cemetery at 11 am followed by a celebration of life at the American Legion in Seaside at 2pm.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com
View the online memorial for Jeffrey Garcia
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 11, 2019