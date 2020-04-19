|
Jennie S. Rodriguez
May 18, 1935 - April 3, 2020
Salinas
Jennie S. Rodriguez was born on May 18, 1935 in Porterville, CA. She died peacefully in the hospital surrounded with the love of her husband and faithful friend, Leslie, on April 3, 2020. Jennie grew up in Porterville with her three sisters and her parents, attending both public and Catholic schools there. She first met her future husband and the love of her life, Tony, in second grade when she was just 6 years old. Their love was destiny as Jennie moved away from the area but later returned, and the two reunited 13 years later in high school. They were married on July 28, 1957.
The couple moved to San Jose, CA shortly after so Tony could attend San Jose State University. In 1958, Tony was drafted into the Army and they spent two years in Indiana where Jennie adjusted to being an "Army Wife." In December 1961, after Tony's time in the service, Tony and Jennie moved to Salinas, CA where Tony was hired as a police officer. Jennie was hired by Sears as a payroll clerk where she worked for 30 years until her retirement in 1991. Jennie spent the remainder of her retirement years organizing monthly luncheons with fellow retired Sears workers in the area and took great care to keep in touch with this group of friends.
Jennie was a kind and generous woman who loved to cook and host special gatherings at her home for friends and family. She took great pride in her cooking and entertaining and enjoyed being around people. Jennie had a way of making everyone feel welcomed in her home and no one ever left hungry. She spent much of her time in her beautiful spacious garden which she planted at her country home in Prunedale, CA. She enjoyed visits with her neighbors and time spent around the dinner table.
Jennie is preceded in death by her father, D. Silva, and her mother, Lila Silva.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Tony Rodriguez; her sisters Jessie Silva, Rachel Silva, and Sally Prado (David); sister-in-law Maria Ellen Diaz; brothers-in-law Joe (Delores) and Felix (Shirley) Rodriguez; numerous nieces and nephews and two special people very close to her heart, Joe and Leslie Monteith.
There will be no services at this time.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 19, 2020