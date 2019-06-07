Jennifer Leigh Campbell-Reta

October 15, 1977 - May 30, 2019

Newbury Park, CA

Jennifer Leigh Campbell-Reta, 41, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Jennifer was born October 15, 1977 in Sioux City, IA to Molly and Roger Campbell. She moved to CA in 1982 and was raised in Bakersfield, graduating from Centennial High School as a member of the school's first graduating class. Jenn would go on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Cal State University Northridge and her Master's degree from Pepperdine University. She married Andrew Reta of Monterey, CA July 17, 2004. Jennifer and Andrew would ultimately welcome three children into their lives growing their family to five.

Jennifer loved to laugh and enjoy life and found comfort and joy in a number of areas, however some things held special places in her heart: reading, music (especially Country), craft projects, M&M's with popcorn, chocolate, Christmas, Disneyland, and Harry Potter were some of her favorites. Jennifer's true passion for life flowed from the many cherished relationships she enjoyed with her children, family, and friends. To this group, she was the most ardent of supporters and fiercest of defenders.

When not attending her kids' soccer or baseball games, Jennifer was a member of several book clubs, mom's groups, and an active volunteer at her children's schools.

Jennifer will be sorely missed and is survived by her husband, Andrew; their children, Colin (11), Jack (9) and Hadley (4); her parents, Molly and Roger Campbell; her brother Nicholas Campbell; as well as her many aunts, uncles and cousins, two nephews, one niece, and countless friends and loved ones. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents, 2 cousins, 2 uncles and 1 aunt.

Services will be held 10a.m. Tuesday, June 11th at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, located at 2475 Borchard Rd., Newbury Park, CA.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 10th at Valley Oaks-Griffin Memorial Park, Mortuary & Crematory located at 5600 Lindero Canyon Rd., Westlake Village, CA; a rosary will be prayed at 7 pm.





