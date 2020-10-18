1/1
Jennifer "Jenne" Smith
1988 - 2020
Feb. 21, 1988 - Oct. 4, 2020
Fairbanks, AK
Jennifer Smith died on October 4, 2020, in an ATV rollover accident near her home in Fairbanks, AK. Jenne was born in Monterey, CA on February 21, 1988, and grew up on the Monterey Peninsula. She attended Forest Grove Elementary, Pacific Grove Middle School, Santa Catalina School and Pacific Grove High School. She graduated from the University of Oregon.
From a young age, Jenne's dream was to live a simple life in a house in the woods with many dogs and animals. In 2015, she moved to Alaska and fell in love with Lance Mackey who shared her love of dogs and being in nature. Jenne and Lance had two children, a son, Atigun (4) and a daughter, Lozen (2). Together with her happy family, Jenne realized her dream of living in a forested area surrounded by dogs and a menagerie of other animals. She found many kindred spirits in the neighborhood on the hill, and maintained many close and loving friendships with childhood friends and with friends she made throughout her life.
Friends and family describe Jenne as being a free spirit who was intelligent, loving, kind, encouraging, with a giving heart who was passionate about living naturally, helping others, and protecting the environment. She was funny, hardworking, and adventurous. Most of the jobs she held were in service to others. She was a youth minister in California and Oregon, she worked at a residential treatment home for emotionally disturbed children, and in a classroom for children on the autism spectrum. She generously volunteered her time to serve on the Oregon Grand Jury for child abuse cases, as a hospice volunteer, suicide/crisis helpline counselor, and she taught organic gardening to children and teens. Jenne's most important job, and the one of which she was most proud, was that of mother to Atigun and Lozen. These two children brought her endless joy and her heart overflowed with love for them.
Jenne loved music and she sang with a choir at the University of Oregon and I Cantori in Monterey. She also played the piano. Whether in the car or in her home, music was generally blaring!
Jenne leaves behind these immediate family members to cherish her memory: her partner, Lance Mackey, and children Atigun and Lozen, who all live in Fairbanks, AK, her parents, Sid and Joan Smith of Pebble Beach, and her sister, Valerie Smith of San Diego. She also leaves a large extended family who loved her and were loved by her. All of us are grieving her sudden loss, but her spirit will live on with us.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Cremation will take place at the Janssen Funeral Home in Anchorage, AK


View the online memorial for Jennifer "Jenne" Smith

Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Janssen Funeral Homes - Anchorage
737 E Street
Anchorage, AK 99501
907-279-5477
Memories & Condolences
October 17, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Jenne’s passing. She was always smiling and a joy to be around. Know you are loved and thought about during this difficult time.
Becky Nelson
October 17, 2020
Deepest condolences. I’ve been praying for you all
Jeremy Pratico
Friend
October 17, 2020
JoAnne Woolever
October 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Thoughts and prayers for the family
October 17, 2020
Jenne,
I know you can hear this. Seane and I are shocked and saddened that God called you home so soon. We saw first hand how you lived your life with grace and love.
You cared for and nurtured your beautiful family while living the life you sought.
As you look down from heaven watching your children grow, know that your gentle loving spirit and zest for life lives within them and will guide them to become a reflection of their mother.
Know this.....we have been and always will be there for your family
Kevin and Seane
Kevin and Seane English
Friend
October 17, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Christy Jennings
Friend
October 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you Lance, May God give you peace in a time of grief.
Christy Jennings
Friend
October 16, 2020
You were a God sent Jenne and set a good example while here. You touched a lot of lives by just being her wonderful self. She had two beautiful children with Lance and which are in good hands right now. They have lots of family members that will always love them. R.I.P you precious angel.
Rose Albert
October 16, 2020
My deepest condolences to her family & friends. May God bring them peace during this most difficult time. My prayers are with you all.
Melissa Ellison
October 16, 2020
A Bright New Star is Shining in the Heavens Tonight....
Opal Krout
October 16, 2020
I met Jenne and the kids last March. Such a joyful, kind person. My sympathy to her loved ones.
Paula Blazer
Acquaintance
October 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Barbara Buswell Vauken
October 16, 2020
Sincere condolences to all the family, from the Anungazuk, and Amarok families on the Iditarod trail. Golovin, Alaska
Daborah Anungazuk
Acquaintance
October 16, 2020
Your quiet strength and fierce love will continue to shine light on all who knew you.
Lucy Batchelor
Friend
October 16, 2020
Much love to all of you and continued prayers ❤
Dorothy Ivanoff
Friend
October 16, 2020
Jenne was, in all ways, a beautiful person inside and out. Rest in Peace with Jesus.
Billie Dobstaff
Friend
October 16, 2020
Sending our sincere condolences to the family
Stella Snyder
October 16, 2020
Rest in heavenly peace, Jenne. May your light shine over the vast land of Alaska. In silent mourning very far away in South Germany / Bavaria
Antje Schubert
Friend
