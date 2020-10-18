Jennifer "Jenne" SmithFeb. 21, 1988 - Oct. 4, 2020Fairbanks, AKJennifer Smith died on October 4, 2020, in an ATV rollover accident near her home in Fairbanks, AK. Jenne was born in Monterey, CA on February 21, 1988, and grew up on the Monterey Peninsula. She attended Forest Grove Elementary, Pacific Grove Middle School, Santa Catalina School and Pacific Grove High School. She graduated from the University of Oregon.From a young age, Jenne's dream was to live a simple life in a house in the woods with many dogs and animals. In 2015, she moved to Alaska and fell in love with Lance Mackey who shared her love of dogs and being in nature. Jenne and Lance had two children, a son, Atigun (4) and a daughter, Lozen (2). Together with her happy family, Jenne realized her dream of living in a forested area surrounded by dogs and a menagerie of other animals. She found many kindred spirits in the neighborhood on the hill, and maintained many close and loving friendships with childhood friends and with friends she made throughout her life.Friends and family describe Jenne as being a free spirit who was intelligent, loving, kind, encouraging, with a giving heart who was passionate about living naturally, helping others, and protecting the environment. She was funny, hardworking, and adventurous. Most of the jobs she held were in service to others. She was a youth minister in California and Oregon, she worked at a residential treatment home for emotionally disturbed children, and in a classroom for children on the autism spectrum. She generously volunteered her time to serve on the Oregon Grand Jury for child abuse cases, as a hospice volunteer, suicide/crisis helpline counselor, and she taught organic gardening to children and teens. Jenne's most important job, and the one of which she was most proud, was that of mother to Atigun and Lozen. These two children brought her endless joy and her heart overflowed with love for them.Jenne loved music and she sang with a choir at the University of Oregon and I Cantori in Monterey. She also played the piano. Whether in the car or in her home, music was generally blaring!Jenne leaves behind these immediate family members to cherish her memory: her partner, Lance Mackey, and children Atigun and Lozen, who all live in Fairbanks, AK, her parents, Sid and Joan Smith of Pebble Beach, and her sister, Valerie Smith of San Diego. She also leaves a large extended family who loved her and were loved by her. All of us are grieving her sudden loss, but her spirit will live on with us.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no services at this time. Cremation will take place at the Janssen Funeral Home in Anchorage, AK