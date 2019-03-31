Home

Jenny Ann Martin


1981 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jenny Ann Martin
March 5, 1981 - March 16, 2019
Seaside
Jenny Ann Martin passed away on March 16, 2019 in Salinas CA at the age of 38. She was born in Monterey on March 5, 1981 and lived in the Monterey County area all her life and attended local schools. She leaves her father Allen S Martin, Jr. of Santa Cruz, her mother Kathleen Yoha Martin of Salinas, brothers Justin and Louis Martin of Seaside, three nephews and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Allen and Connie Martin, Richard Yoha and Irma Wells. A private memorial will be held at a later date.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
