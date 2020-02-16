Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848

Jere Fogel


1963 - 2020
Jere Fogel Obituary
Jere Fogel
June 5, 1963 - February 8, 2020
Salinas
Jere Alan Fogel, 56, passed away on February 8, 2020. Jere built a career and reputation as a respected and talented mechanic. From 2002-2012, Jere opened his own business, Jere's Auto & Truck. He continued on as a mechanic in Salinas, CA.
Jere had a gift as an artist using nuts, bolts, and car parts to weld sculptures of iron and steel. Jere will be remembered as a gentleman who was kind, generous, witty, and a friend to everyone he met.
Jere is survived by his mother, Janet (Bob) Garner, sister, Shelley (Bill) Harmon, nephew Jeff Harmon and great nephew, Curtis Harmon.
He is predeceased by his father, Henry "Hank" Fogel, and his beloved nephew, Willam "Little Bill" Harmon.
Jere and his wife, Denise (Tutz), had a rare and loving 27 year relationship, 15 years married. They remained married in their hearts. She was at his side until his passing.
There will be a celebration of life in coming weeks on a date to be announced.
For online condolences and further information, please visit www.healeymortuary.com


View the online memorial for Jere Fogel
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
