Jerome Hutchins
February 6,1935-June 22,2020
Seaside
Jerome Hutchins, age 85, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020, at the Palo Alto VA Hospital, Palo Alto, CA, from complications of pneumonia.
Jerome was born in Chicago, Cook County, Illinois on February 6, 1935, to Gene and Hanna Hutchins. He is a veteran of the Vietnam War where he earned several commendations and medals including the National Defense Service, Purple Heart, Bronze Star with V Device, denoting heroism, and One Oak Leaf Cluster, and Good Conduct Medal. After 23 years of service, Sergeant First Class (SFC) Hutchins retired with honors from the U.S. Army.
Jerome is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Ozie Hutchins, his sister, Loretta Flemming, former wife and mother of his three children Jeanette, his wife and mother of his 6 step-children Lessie Mae and his step-son, Larry Lewis. He is survived by his three children: Stephanie Hutchins, Toni Tyler and Lamon Hutchins, his five step-children: Allen Lewis, Palsdo Lewis, Ricky Lewis, Debra Williams, and Lynn Wright, and a host of grand- and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at Mission Mortuary and Memorial Park, Seaside, CA on July 13 and July 14, 2020. Visit their website for service details and online guestbook. To accommodate those unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services can be viewed live online at https://vimeo.com/436458803
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The National Association for Black Veterans in memory of Jerome Hutchins, is suggested. Details of the organization can be found on their website: www.militaryconsumer.gov/content/national-association-black-veterans-inc-nabvets
. View the online memorial for Jerome Hutchins