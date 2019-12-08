|
Dr. Jerome Kurz
March 7, 1940 - November 29, 2019
Santa Rosa
Dr. Jerome "Jerry" "Joe" Leigh Kurz, 79, died peacefully on November 29th 2019 in Santa Rosa, CA surrounded by family and friends.
Born March 7th, 1940 in Juda, WI, Jerry was the oldest of six siblings. Throughout his childhood, he and his brothers would earn money by cutting and selling firewood. A natural athlete, he played football and basketball in high school. Jerry's inquisitive and curious nature earned him a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Wisconsin. Later, he was awarded the prestigious Hughes Scholarship to attend the school of his choice where he earned his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University. After earning his degree he began work at Chrysler Corporation in Huntsville, AL. He then went to work for Hart Carter and Thermal Systems Inc. in Minnesota. He founded Kurz Instruments in 1977 in Carmel Valley where he spent the next four decades designing and manufacturing thermal mass flow meters for industrial applications and environmental monitoring.
Although Jerry was a scholar, scientist and inventor he thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, camping and hiking at every opportunity he could. He was also an avid pilot flying to places like his ranch and Alaska. Jerry was loved by many for his humor, conversations, good will, generosity and thoughtfulness. More often than not he would talk your ear off. While living in Carmel Valley he was an active member of Kiwanis, served as a volunteer Firefighter, a Fire Commissioner and was a supporter of many Carmel Valley Village local events and activities including the Bulls Head Barbeque and Carmel Valley Youth Baseball.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Kathleen Kurz of Santa Rosa, CA; his children Kelly Carroll (Dave) of Santa Rosa, CA; Jerry Kurz, Jr. (Aly) of Carmel Valley, CA; Dan Kurz (Kate) of Carmel Valley, CA; and Kimberly Kurz of Carmel, CA; his siblings Ann Chambers of Grand Junction, CO; Jim Kurz of Ladysmith, WI; Jordan Kurz of Minneapolis, MN; Thea Kurz of Ruskin, FL; and Jon Kurz (Rhonda) of Basalt, CO; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annette and Jerry Kurz.
The family would like to thank Silver Star Care Home, Santa Rosa Memorial Hospice, The Terraces and the Cottages of Carmel for the wonderful and loving care they provided Jerry.
Memorial services will be held Sunday, December 15th from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM at 33 Los Robles Rd, Carmel Valley, CA 93924. Please dress casual.
Donations are not requested, however if you wish to please donate to your .
Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 8, 2019