Jerry John Noto Sr.


1955 - 2019
Jerry John Noto Sr. Obituary
Jerry John Noto, Sr.
July 13, 1955 - Sept. 8, 2019
Monterey, CA
Jerry Noto, Sr. passed away Sept. 8, 2019 in Appleton, WI at the age of 64. Jerry was born in San Luis Obispo in 1955 to parents the late Antonino Noto and Sarah (Aliotti) Noto. Jerry married his wife Bonnie (Huebl) Noto in April 1977, who passed away in March 2019. Jerry was a commercial fisherman and a devout Christian, who lived fearlessly, worked tirelessly, and loved unconditionally.
Jerry is survived by his four children; Serena (Jones), Jerry Jr., and Andrew Noto of Wisconsin; and Aimee Noto of New York, NY. Those who wish to send gifts or condolences may contact the family through Jerry's Legacy page, or by emailing [email protected]


Published in The Monterey Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
