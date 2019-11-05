Home

Jesus Trias (Jessie) Jacinto


1939 - 2019
Jesus (Jessie) Trias Jacinto
December 20, 1939 - October 28,2019
Las Vegas
Died peacefully at his home of heart failure. Survived by wife of 47 years, Darlene, Sisters Jossie De Vera of Carmel, Ca and Ching Villanueva of Manila, Philippines; Daughters Jocelyn of San Anselmo, Ca, Janet of Monterey, Ca, Judith of San Diego, Ca and Jessica of Kihei, Maui, Hi; Grandaughters Kalyn and Jordan and many nieces and nephews.
Jessie worked as a Bartender at the Carmel Mission Ranch for 32 years.
Pending services to be held in Carmel, Ca.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 5, 2019
