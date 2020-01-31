|
|
Jim Freeman
May 9, 1942 - December 26, 2019
Texas
Jim is playing golf now with his mom, Dru, where a tee time is not necessary.
James Kirk (Jim) Freeman, age 77, of Denison, Texas passed on December 26, 2019. Jim was born on May 9, 1942 in Denison, TX to Ray Kirk Freeman and Drucilla Dickerson Freeman. He is survived by three siblings; Martha Donowho and her husband David of Denison, John Freeman of Winona, TX and Kirk Freeman of Murchison, TX.
After high school Jim received an athletic scholarship to Southern Methodist University. After his freshman year he withdrew from SMU upon receiving and appointment to the United States Naval Academy from the Honorable Sam Rayburn, Speaker of the United States House of Representatives. Jim graduated from the Naval Academy and commissioned into the Navy on June 9, 1965. While at the Naval Academy he excelled in football achieving All-American recognition in 1963 as a key member of the nationally ranked Navy football team, as well as being a standout defenseman on the Navy lacrosse team.
Jim continued his education in the Navy earning a Master of Science Degree in management from the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, CA in 1975.
In 1985 after 20 years of military service, Jim retired. At this time he lived in Carmel and taught Math at Monterey High School and pursued 2 of his passions in life, playing golf with friends at various clubs and singing anyplace with a good piano player and an appreciative audience of locals and tourists alike. Jim's friends have many precious memories of their relationships with "Freeman".
In 2002 Jim found himself moving back to his hometown in Texas to help care for his mother. He continued playing golf with his buddies and fostering his life long friendships with good friends in Denison and his Navy football team mates.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Stone Brook Assisted Living & Memory Care and the staff of Dignity Hospice for their extraordinary service to Jim. A memorial service was held on January 6th. Jim's ashes are now resting with his mom and dad in Denison. The family requests that donations in Jim's name be made to either (support.woundedwarriorproject.org) or to the Denison Education Foundation, 1201 South Rusk, Denison, TX 75020-attention: Lisa Crawley
View the online memorial for Jim Freeman
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 31, 2020