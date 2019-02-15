Jimmie Ray Moore Sr.

May 30, 1936 - February 12, 2019

Salinas

Jimmie Ray Moore Sr., 82, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at home with his loving family by his side. Jimmie was born May 30, 1936 in Wilburton, OK. He was a Salinas Valley resident for 75 years. Jimmie graduated from Gonzales High School in 1956. He met and married the love of his life; Barbara Ann Henderson. They were married for 61 years.

Jimmie was initiated into the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW), July 3, 1957. He was dedicated and truly believed in the training of all apprentices. He was an instructor for the IBEW Apprenticeship Program for over 30 years. Jimmie was instrumental in building the foundation for all apprentices to become great, successful journeyman. He was on the Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee for many years. In 2007 Hartnell College awarded Jimmie a Certificate of Appreciation for dedication and years of service in the Electrical Apprenticeship Program. Jimmie enjoyed fishing, camping, restoring cars, and spent many hours in his garage. He was always there to help. He could fix just about anything. Jimmie was the definition of a real man. He was deeply devoted to his family and friends. Jimmie was affectionately known as Jim, Big Mo, Gunsmoke, Pops, Dad and those closest to him as "Papa". He had a great sense of humor and a caring heart. People seemed to gravitate to him and developed quick and close relationships.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, his father William Moore, his mother Winnie Duarte and sisters Betty McCready and Patsy Gattis.

Jimmie is survived by his son, JR. Moore Jr., sister-in-law, Sandi Swanson, daughters Rebecca MacDonald and Sue (Mike) Martinusen, brother in-law Steven (Diana) Henderson and Jerry McCready, grandchildren Jillian (Daniel) Collura, Katie (Marshall) Noble, Cassie Moore, Tyler Daly (fiancé Kaeleigh Peterson), Ian MacDonald, Trae Moore, Colin MacDonald, Samantha and Jacquelyn Martinusen, great grandchildren, Charlotte Noble and Kasen Collura.

Memorial services to be held at 10AM Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Healey Mortuary, 405 N. Sanborn Rd. Salinas, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: VNA Hospice 5 Lower Ragsdale Dr. Monterey, CA 94940





