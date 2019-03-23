Jitka Elton

Sept. 16, 1922 - March 14, 2019

Carmel

Jitka Elton was born in Lustenice, Czechoslovakia, during a time of unparalleled intellectual and economic growth in the young republic. She attended college in Steken, southern Bohemia, run by the Sisters of Mary Worth, where she studied music, art, literature and languages. French studies included trips to France; studies of art included visits to Italy.

During WWII she married Ladislav Kratky, who after the war was named Commercial Attaché for Czechoslovakia in London. It was thus that the young family, which now included two daughters, found itself outside the country during the tragic events marked by the Communist putsch. This was the beginning of twenty years of separation from her parents, a time when the only contact Jitka had with them was through censored mail.

The following years would include a move to Santiago de Chile, a few years living in Paysandu, in northern Uruguay, as well as years in Montevideo. Those unsettled years ended with the family's final move to Carmel.

Soon after her arrival, Jitka started teaching Czech at the Defense Language Institute, which was where she discovered her love of teaching. She enrolled in the Institute of Foreign Studies, as it was called then, and earned her Bachelor's degree and Teaching Credential. There followed years of teaching Spanish and Latin at North Salinas High, a career she truly enjoyed, as well as her marriage to Frank Elton.

Joys in her life included her four grandsons, friends, opera, world wide travels, dogs, and being a docent at Robinson Jeffers' Tor House. She also was a driver for the sisters at the Carmelite Monastery. Jitka is survived by her two daughters, Judy Feisthamel and Lada Kratky, as well as her four grandsons, Mark and Matthew Feisthamel, Michael and Nicolas Tamburri.

The family extends a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of the Carmel Valley Manor for their loving dedication. A Celebration of Life will be held on April 6, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 at the family home on Atherton Pl.





View the online memorial for Jitka Elton Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 23, 2019